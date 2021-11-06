GATE CITY, VA - Jane Hampton Bolling, 91, Gate City, VA passed peacefully at home on Friday, November 5, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m., Sunday, November 7, 2021, in the Gate City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Darrell Fletcher officiating. Eric McMurray will provide the music.
Graveside services will follow at the McMurray Farm Family Cemetery, Hiltons, VA. Grandsons and Son-In-Law will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or to Hope House of Scott County, VA.
An online guest registry is available for the Bolling family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
