GATE CITY, VA - Jane Hampton Bolling, 91, Gate City, VA passed peacefully at home on Friday, November 5, 2021. Born in Eolia, KY, raised in Wise County VA, and a resident of Gate City, VA for 58 years.
She dedicated a life of service to the work of Jesus Christ. She is preceded in death by her husband Darrel Bolling (m. 1947), parents Ambrose and Leah Hampton, brothers Kenneth and Bruce Hampton, and son-in-law Glenn McMurray.
She is survived by a large and loving family – daughters, Patti McMurray, Luanne McMurray, and husband Eric; grandchildren, Josh McMurray and wife Colleen, Matt McMurray and wife Melanie, Megan Scheiman and husband John, Taylor Clark and wife Catherine, Zachary Clark, and girlfriend Katie Hilton; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Elan, Salem, Jackson, Mason, Weston, Shane, and J.W.; many nieces and nephews as well as a host of others she loved as family.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m., Sunday, November 7, 2021, in the Gate City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Darrell Fletcher officiating. Eric McMurray will provide the music.
Graveside services will follow at the McMurray Farm Family Cemetery, Hiltons, VA. Grandsons and Son-In-Law will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or to Hope House of Scott County, VA.
An online guest registry is available for the Bolling family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
