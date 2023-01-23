KINGSPORT - Jane Godbery, 94, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was born to the late Elbert and Evelyn Haltom. Jane was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all.

Jane was a God-fearing woman and loved attending Bethel Presbyterian Church. She was gifted with her needlework and would craft beautiful quilts. Jane was a good woman who selflessly loved everyone she knew and was there to help anyone she could. She loved caring for people, so much so that she dedicated many years of her life to being a registered nurse.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you