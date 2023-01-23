KINGSPORT - Jane Godbery, 94, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was born to the late Elbert and Evelyn Haltom. Jane was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all.
Jane was a God-fearing woman and loved attending Bethel Presbyterian Church. She was gifted with her needlework and would craft beautiful quilts. Jane was a good woman who selflessly loved everyone she knew and was there to help anyone she could. She loved caring for people, so much so that she dedicated many years of her life to being a registered nurse.
Along with her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Leonce Godbery; daughter, Janet Sams; brother, Joseph Haltom; and sister, Dorothy Kenney.
Her survivors include children, Wayne Godbery, Nancy Steadman; grandchildren, Chris Sams, Josh Steadman (Jeanene), Jessie Steadman; great-grandchildren, Peyton Steadman, Titus Hite, Taylin Steadman, Cody, Luke, Sara, Anna, Sagen; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Godbery family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Wednesday, January 25, from 5 - 6 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 6 pm with Pastor Mike Pelham in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, January 26, at 1 pm in the Garden of Apostles.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Godbery family by visiting: www.eastlawnkingsport.com.