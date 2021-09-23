BIG STONE GAP, VA- Jane Deloris Moody, 60, passed away on Thursday, Sept 16, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born in Norton, Virginia on October 30, 1960 the daughter of the late Jesse Nathaniel Hill Sr. and Beulah Mae Hill .
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, & friend who will be greatly missed. Her smile and caring spirit touched the lives of many and she made it a point to make all those she encountered feel so important and special. She showed up when it mattered, had your back and dedicated her life to her family to make sure everyone knew they were truly loved and felt secure.
Left to cherish her memory: husband, Raymond Moody, Randall Hollinger; sons, Antwain (Shellie) Hollinger and Terrance (Tasha) Seabron; daughters, Felicia (Charles) Wesley and Jasmine (Nathaniel) Smith; 16 grandchildren, Raekwon (Caitlyn) Mitchell, Ashante’ (Justin) Zander, Kiera (Robert) Zander, Akyssa (Tanner) Hollinger, A’nyah Hollinger, Charles Wesley, Claudell Wesley, Tyaima Wesley, Dyamond McCoo, Asia McCoo, Silas Smith, Talijah Seabron, Darrell Ross, Antonio Seabron, Trinity Howard, and Faith Howard; 2 great grandchildren, Oakland Mitchell and Senorah Mitchell; beloved niece, Christy hitt & nephew Kris (Katie) Hunter ; brothers, Jessie (Lisa) Hill and Jay (Melanie) Coleman.
The family will recieve friends on Saturday, Sept 25, 2021 at Abundant Life Apostolic Church (46 Champions Ave, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219), from 11-1 p.m. for the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted following with Pastor Barron Duffy officiating. Special music will be provided by the Praise Team.
An online register is available for the Moody family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
