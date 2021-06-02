BIG STONE GAP, VA - Jane D. Stone passed away peacefully on May 29, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her death.
Jane was the daughter of Hiram Canaro and Nell (Lile) Draper. She was born on January 15, 1943 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. She often recalled fondly her childhood memories of being with family and friends, many of whom she spoke with on a regular basis until the time of her death.
Jane was a 1961 graduate of Powell Valley High School and was salutatorian of her class. She was active in the marching and concert band programs under the legendary Mrs. Mac, earning All-State honors playing the flute. Upon graduation, Jane attended Radford University and the University of Kentucky where she studied biology. On July 2, 1966, she married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Rodney Harold (Dickey) Stone, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Big Stone Gap. Military life and Dickey’s pilot training led them to reside in many locations throughout the US. They lived in Big Spring, TX, Merced, CA, Goldsboro, NC, Clovis, NM, and Fort Walton Beach, FL. She returned home in 1969 to live with family when Dickey was deployed for active duty in Vietnam. She gave birth to their only child later that year. On May 2, 1970, Dickey was killed in action while completing his military service in the US Air Force. Jane remained in Big Stone Gap with the love and support of her family and friends until 2015. She was employed for 32 years by the State of Virginia as a deputy clerk and administrative assistant to the judges of the 30th Judicial Circuit, retiring in 2008.
Jane was overjoyed when, in 2001, her sister and brother-in-law, Lynda (Draper) and Dr. George Brown relocated from Ames, IA to Big Stone Gap and purchased the home next door. The 14 years that followed were some of her most cherished. During these years, they took numerous trips, enjoyed nightly dinners, socialized with neighbors while sitting on the front porch, attended performances (opera, ballet, concerts), cheered at sporting events, and spent time reminiscing. Jane especially enjoyed the many visits from her niece and nephew and their families.
In 2015, Jane moved to Bloomington, IN to be with her son, daughter-in-law, and only grandchild. In that time and in good health, she traveled frequently with her family and her daughter-in-law’s extended family including annual trips to Walt Disney World, among many other destinations. Her in-laws fully embraced her as one of their own. She was always lovingly referred to as “Auntie Jane” by her daughter-in-law’s two nieces and two nephews. Together, they celebrated every holiday, birthday, and many other special occasions. She especially loved spending time with her grandson, Kristian, attending his swim meets, guitar recitals, and school events and always looked forward to him stopping by to see her along his bike route for a hug and a kiss. Her passion, more than anything, was being with friends and family.
She also enjoyed classical music, the performing arts, playing bridge, reading, and travelling the world.
Jane loved all children and cherished friendships both new and old, many spanning her entire life. In all her travels and activities, Jane was kind, generous, and refined – a true example of class.
The family would like to especially thank the medical staff and caregivers at the IU Health Bloomington Hospice House for their unwavering dedication, kindness, and emotional support. They brought great comfort to Jane and her family in her final days.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Capt. Rodney H. Stone, USAF and sister, Lynda (Draper) Brown.
Jane is survived by her son, Dr. Todd (Lara) Stone and grandson Kristian Stone of Bloomington,IN. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Dr. George G. Brown of Springfield, VA, brother-in-law, William H. Stone of Oakland, TN, nieces, Laura (Robert) Mann of Springfield, VA, Tracy (Jim) Jessee of Weddington, NC, Kelley Warnick of Waxhaw, NC, Scottie (Tim) Garner of Holly Springs, MS, nephew, G. Gordon (Juli) Brown of Cary, NC, great nieces Beth Mann, Emily Mann, Olivia Brown, and great nephew, Cael Brown.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 5 from 11 am – 1 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church in Big Stone Gap, VA with funeral and graveside ceremonies immediately following, she will be interred in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Services will be streamed live for those who cannot attend in person (Holding Funeral Home's Facebook page, will be the place for the livestream).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, IU Health Bloomington Hospice House, or charity of your choice.
