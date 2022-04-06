KINGSPORT - Jane Carr, age 63, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 after a long battle with Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy.
Jane was born to parents Dr. Joe & Barbara Nave on Feb 18, 1959. She worked as a dental assistant for 20 years, and 4 years as a substitute teacher and teacher's aide. She loved to travel. She also was a University of Tennessee & Dobyns-Bennett High School fan.
She is preceded in death by her parents Dr. Joe Nave & Barbara Nave, Sister Jenny Rosser, and Father-in-law Evans Carr.
Jane is survived by her husband Darrell Carr or 43 years, son Joe Carr, mother-in-law Mildred Jean Carr, and several cousins from the US and England.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jane's honor to the Sullivan County Humane Society at sullivancountyhumanesociety.com
The Carr family will receive friends Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 6 - 7 PM at East Lawn Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 7 PM. Graveside service will take place Friday, April 8, 2022, at 2 PM in the Christus Garden of East Lawn Memorial Park. Rev. Rob Dykes will officiate the services.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the CARR family.