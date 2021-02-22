KINGSPORT – With her children reminiscing around her, Jane Bateman Fleming, slipped away to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 20, 2021. She will be re-united in heaven with her husband of 65 years, Robert “Bob” Fleming, Sr. As he promised, Bob was waiting for her just beyond the moon. Jane was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN for more than 50 years.
Her children are Robert “Rob” L. Fleming II and wife Penny, Foy T. Fleming and wife Terri, Paige Fleming Webb and husband E.J., Rebecca Fleming Redwine and husband Brandon and Renae Fleming Carter and husband Kenny. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren, Robert “Robbie” Fleming, III, Christina Fleming English, Foy T. “T.J.” Fleming, II, Matthew Fleming, Colby Park, Jessica Shepard, Kaitlyn Cantrell, Aarron Adams, Justin Coates, Bridgette Coates, Molly Coates, Mitchell Carter, Makenzie Carter and Marshall Carter. She is also blessed with 19 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Fleming is also survived by her brother, Stan Bateman of Gate City, VA whom she cherished dearly. Aunt Jane is also survived by many precious nieces and nephews.
A committal service will be conducted at 1 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Pallbearers will be T.J. Fleming, Robbie Fleming, Justin Coates, Aarron Adams, Mitchell Carter, Marshall Carter and Matthew Fleming.
