KINGSPORT – With her children reminiscing around her, Jane Bateman Fleming, slipped away to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
A committal service will be conducted at 1 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Pallbearers will be T.J. Fleming, Robbie Fleming, Justin Coates, Aarron Adams, Mitchell Carter, Marshall Carter and Matthew Fleming.
