SANDY SPRINGS, GA - Jane Anderson Latanyshyn of Sandy Springs, GA passed away on December 5th, 2022 after a short battle with cancer.

Jane was raised in Church Hill, TN and was a proud graduate and diehard fan of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Go Vols! Jane spent her entire working career in retail. She held a variety of positions, including buyer, store manager, and retail operations manager. At the beginning of her career, she was a buyer for the toy department at Rich's department store in Atlanta, GA, where she loved selecting gifts for her nieces. Later, she enjoyed working at the American Museum of Science and Energy in Oak Ridge, TN, including a stint at the 1982 World's Fair in Knoxville. Jane retired from Tanner Companies in Rutherfordton, NC. Her dear coworkers remember her talent for the job, as well as her ability to make meetings about the dullest topic fun by adding music to her presentations.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video