SANDY SPRINGS, GA - Jane Anderson Latanyshyn of Sandy Springs, GA passed away on December 5th, 2022 after a short battle with cancer.
Jane was raised in Church Hill, TN and was a proud graduate and diehard fan of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Go Vols! Jane spent her entire working career in retail. She held a variety of positions, including buyer, store manager, and retail operations manager. At the beginning of her career, she was a buyer for the toy department at Rich's department store in Atlanta, GA, where she loved selecting gifts for her nieces. Later, she enjoyed working at the American Museum of Science and Energy in Oak Ridge, TN, including a stint at the 1982 World's Fair in Knoxville. Jane retired from Tanner Companies in Rutherfordton, NC. Her dear coworkers remember her talent for the job, as well as her ability to make meetings about the dullest topic fun by adding music to her presentations.
Speaking of, Jane was known for her love of music. She was a self-described Parrot Head and saw Jimmy Buffett in concert four times. She also went to a Janis Joplin concert while a student at UT, which her daughters think is really, really cool. In her later years, Jane turned into something of a film buff. She considered Die Hard to be a cinematic masterpiece, which her daughters were somewhat less impressed by.
Jane will be remembered for her love of cats and her gardening prowess. At one time she kept a vast array of African violets, which is very impressive to her daughters, neither of whom have inherited a green thumb. Jane loved to travel in her youth, particularly relishing trips to Alaska, San Francisco, and San Antonio. But her heart was in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Jane was predeceased by her beloved parents, Arnold Anderson and Christine Kinkead Anderson, and her sister, Janice Clark. She was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Lyda Kinkead, with whom she shared a close relationship.
Jane is survived by her husband, Walter Latanyshyn; two daughters, Sarah Latanyshyn and Anna Latanyshyn (Stephen Ayotte); one precious granddaughter, Nadiya Ayotte; aunt, Valdoris Kinkead; brother-in-law, Charles (Rhonda) Clark; and two special nieces, Jennifer Taylor and Jill Schermerhorn and their families.
If you knew Jane, you know that she never cared to be the center of attention. She repeatedly informed her daughters that for final arrangements she didn't want a "big fuss", so the family will be honoring her memory in a private ceremony to be determined at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Grace Living Personal Care Home and Agape Hospice for their care during Jane's illness.