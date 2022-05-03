Jan L. Skipper, 71, left this world on Saturday, April 30, 2022, for his next great adventure. A veteran, he served as President of the Florida Society of Professional Land Surveyors and as Secretary of the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club. Entrepreneur, performer, craftsman, trader: Jan was a true Renaissance man. Known to his friends as "The Wizard," he was a gifted artist and a beloved husband, father, and brother who embraced life with open arms.

He is survived by his adoring wife of forty-eight years, Jan K. Skipper; children, Zachary Thorin Skipper, Nova Tristaine Skipper, Robert "Red" Seaman, and Sara Elizabeth Laird; siblings, Teresa Bizjak, Christine Elizabeth Huyck, and A. John Skipper; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Happy Trails, Sagebrush.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video