Jan L. Skipper, 71, left this world on Saturday, April 30, 2022, for his next great adventure. A veteran, he served as President of the Florida Society of Professional Land Surveyors and as Secretary of the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club. Entrepreneur, performer, craftsman, trader: Jan was a true Renaissance man. Known to his friends as "The Wizard," he was a gifted artist and a beloved husband, father, and brother who embraced life with open arms.
He is survived by his adoring wife of forty-eight years, Jan K. Skipper; children, Zachary Thorin Skipper, Nova Tristaine Skipper, Robert "Red" Seaman, and Sara Elizabeth Laird; siblings, Teresa Bizjak, Christine Elizabeth Huyck, and A. John Skipper; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Happy Trails, Sagebrush.
