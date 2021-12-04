Jan Edward Nichols
KINGSPORT - Jan Edward Nichols, 77, Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a long illness.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Sue Nichols; sons, Jeff Peery and Jimmy Maness; daughter, Aundrea Pearman; grandchildren, Seth Pearman. Noah Pearman. Gabriel Pearman, Rhealynn Maness, and Gabby Silvers; brothers, Doug and Gordon Nichols; sister, Karen Castle and husband, David; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call between 1 and 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. However, there will not be a formal receiving of friends by the family.
The funeral service will be held at held at 3:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Browder officiating.
The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday at East Lawn Memorial Park.
