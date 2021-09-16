CHURCH HILL - Jamie Nicole (Ramey) Simpson, 43, Church Hill, TN passed away, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center from complications of COVID 19.
Jamie was born in Sullivan County, TN on March 30, 1978, and was the daughter of Sharon Ramey and the late James Elbert Ramey.
In addition to her father, maternal grandparents, James “Claude” and Janice Summey; paternal grandparents, Hobert and Pauline Ramey; uncle, James Martin “Mark” Summey, and aunt, Angie Summey preceded her in death.
Surviving is her husband, Cedric Simpson; the light of her life, daughter, Miracle Simpson; mother, Sharon Ramey; mother-in-law, Marilyn Simpson; brother, Tyler Ramey; half brothers, Joseph (Rita) Ramey, and Anthony Ramey; sister, Angela Ramey and boyfriend, Bobby; special aunt and uncle Claudene and Roger Haney; other aunts and uncles, Glen and Glenda Summey, Danny and Brenda Summey, and Ronnie Summey; two special friends, Amanda Sandidge and Jennifer Lewis; fur babies, King, Big Baby, Scream, Willow, Midnight, and her late fur baby, Marley; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
It was the wish of Jamie to be cremated and a Celebration of Life held at the residence of Claudene and Roger Haney in Church Hill, TN, Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.
An online guest register is available for the Simpson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Jamie Nicole (Ramey) Simpson.