RUTLEDGE, TN - Jamie Leigh-Amber Price, age 49, of Rutledge, passed away December 7, 2021 at Morristown Hamblen Hospital. Jamie dearly loved all of her grandchildren and her cat “Punkin”. She also loved working in her flower garden.
Jamie is preceded in death by her mother, Nelda Williams and her grandparents.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dewayne Price; daughters, Chloe Greer (Travis Taylor) and Moria Greer; son, Josh Price; grandchildren, Kathryn-Ray Taylor, Jaxxon Greer, Chandler, Derrick, and Corbin Greer; father and step mother, James (Jean) Morehead; sister, Launa Morehead; father and mother in-law, Charles (Mattie) Price; sister in-law Tammy Price, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will host a private memorial service at a later date.
