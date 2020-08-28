KINGSPORT - Jamey Lee Gibson, 51, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ at around 3am on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 with his dad and mother by his side.
Jamey trusted Christ as his Lord at a very young age. (2 Tim. 3:15)
Jamey graduated from North East State and also East Tennessee State University.
He left a wonderful testimony to so many.
Jamey is preceded in death by his sister, Regina Gibson Kitzmiller; grandparents, and several family members. He leaves behind his dad, Johnny Gibson; mother, Louise Gibson; niece, Kindra Blair; nephews, Jordan and Kaleb; great-nephew, Tucker Blair; brother-in-law, Randy; and several uncles, aunts, and many cousins.
Visitation will be held at Way of Life Baptist Church, 319 Salvation Rd. Kingsport, TN on Sunday August 30th from 1pm till 3pm. Funeral service will follow.
Graveside service will be held at 11am on Monday August 31st at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.