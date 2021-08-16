GRAY - James Z. Hagy, 84, of the Gray Community, exchanged this earthly home for his eternal heavenly home on August 15, 2021, at HVMC in Kingsport, TN after an extended illness.
Jim to his friends, Jimmy to his family, was the youngest of 5 children, born to the late Walter Keller Hagy and Elizabeth James Hagy. As a young boy, he was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, helped his brother Billy and his friends deliver newspapers in their community. During the winter months, he helped his dad on Saturdays, stoke the coal furnaces to warm the church for Sunday services at their home church at Roan Hill Baptist, in Johnson City. Here, he accepted Christ as his personal Savior.
He served his country in the United States Army, and completed his tour of duty in the Military Police office in Richmond, Virginia.
In 1978, he was certified and licensed as an Architectural Hardware Consultant from the Door and Hardware Institute. He was elected to the board of directors of the Associated General Contractors of Tennessee from 1994-1996. In October of 2002, he was awarded life membership in the Door and Hardware Institute.
He was the former owner of The Good Company in Bristol, which is now located in Gray.
He was a member of Boone Trail Baptist Church and was involved in several areas of ministry over the years. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School and attended East Tennessee College, as it was known then. He was a true example of Proverbs 17:17 “a friend loves at all times”. He was a gentle man, a very generous man, loving, and devoted to any, and all, he knew. Our loss is heaven’s gain.
Preceding him in death was 2 sisters, Mable Martin of Johnson City, and Edith Schlotthauer of California.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lorena Hagy; one sister, Ruby Musick of Johnson City; one brother, Billy Hagy of Upland, California; one special brother-in-law, Fred Feathers of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens in Gray is serving the Hagy family. Visitation is Wednesday, the 18th from 5-7 pm, at Boone Trail Baptist Church, 1985 Carroll Creek Road, Johnson City, TN. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Dwight Jenkins officiating. Interment will be Thursday, 11:00 am, at East Tennessee Cemetery located in Blountville near the Tri-Cities Airport.
Pallbearers will be Robbie, Bryan, Brent, Jeff, Clinton, and David Feathers.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to his favorite charities: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis TN; The Vine Ministry in Haiti, c/o The Vine Ministry, P.O. Box 967, Goshen, IN 46527; or his local church, Boone Trail Baptist Church.
Our thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at HVMC, hospice care, and his home health nurses, for his care.
This obituary was lovingly written by his wife and family.
Condolences can be sent to Jim’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com