DUFFIELD - James Worley Carter, 86, of Duffield, Virginia passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He is preceded in death by his devoted wife of 60 years Retta Carter.
Worley and Retta lived and raised their family in Duffield, Virginia their entire lives. Worley and Retta have two daughters, Susan Hood and Ramona Carter. Susan and Ramona took amazing care of both of their parents through the years, especially as they got older. Worley worked at The Kingsport Foundry for 40 years and worked for Duffield Solid Waste and Recycling Convenience Center in his later years. His life got much sweeter when his three grandsons were brought into this world: Nick, Jake, and Adam Hood. He loved spending time with them on road trips to baseball games, watching basketball games, going out to eat (where they always tried to make him pay), and just being with them. Those boys then began families of their own and gave to Worley 7 great-grandchildren: Kenzie, Drue, Ty, Jett, Josie, Lillie, and Maddie Hood. His great-grandchildren were the light of his life. He loved watching them play their sports, play on the playground, and at the secret agent house at Tooter and Papaw Greg’s house.
He is also preceded in death by his mother Lillie Mae Taylor; Wife, Retta Carter; brothers, Wallace Taylor, and James Taylor; and sister, Nana Lee Kerns.
Mr. Carter is survived by his daughters Susan Hood (Greg) of Duffield, VA, and Ramona Carter (Teddy) of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Nick Hood (Leslie) of Duffield, VA, Jake Hood (Kelly) of Rye Cove, VA, and Adam Hood (Kiera) of Duffield, VA; great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Drue, Ty, Jett, Josie, Lillie, and Maddie; Sisters, Mary Bishop, Devota Smith, Dena Bates, Betty Wallen, and Velma Bray; Brothers, Charlie Taylor, and Frayne Taylor.
Graveside service will be held at 1 pm Wednesday, March 10th, at Hood Williams Memorial Cemetery in Dry Creek, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Reverend TJ Hood will be officiating. Reverend Garry Hood and Tara Jo Dillion will provide the music.
All who are wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
An online guest register is available for the Carter family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of James “Worley” Carter.