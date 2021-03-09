DUFFIELD - James Worley Carter, 86, of Duffield, Virginia passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Graveside service will be held at 1 pm Wednesday, March 10th, at Hood Williams Memorial Cemetery in Dry Creek, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Reverend TJ Hood will be officiating. Reverend Garry Hood and Tara Jo Dillion will provide the music.
All who are wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
An online guest register is available for the Carter family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of James “Worley” Carter.