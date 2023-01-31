BLOUNTVILLE – James Winton McConnell, Sr., 91, formerly of Gate City, VA, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
He was born on May 21, 1931, a son of the late Leland Stanford McConnell and Anne (McConnell) Donald. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ernie McConnell.
Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Daris McConnell (residing in Blountville, TN); children, Stan and Wife Debbie, Flowery Branch, GA, Clint McConnell, Chattanooga, TN, Gwen Lane, Gate City, VA, Jim Jr. and wife Kristin, Beaufort, SC and Leanna and husband Reece Milton, Sevierville, TN; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Phil McConnell and wife Shelby, Kingsport, TN and several nieces and nephews.
Jim graduated from Shoemaker High School, Gate City, VA class of 1948 and Virginia Polytechnic Institute-1953 where he received his BS in Business Administration. He was a veteran of the US Army. He served as general manager of Scott County Telephone Cooperative from 1963-1994, president of Virginia Independent Telephone Association and the Northeast Area Telephone Association. He was a member of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce and a charter member and president of the Scott County Rotary Club. He served as Mayor of Gate City and also was on the town council. James was a member of Gate City United Methodist Church and Wheeler United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Gate City Jaycees and Lions Clubs and served on the Advisory Board of Nations Bank in Gate City.
Graveside services will be held at 12 noon Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Holston View Cemetery. Friends planning to attend are asked to assemble at 11:50 am at the cemetery for the service.
Pallbearers will be his Grandsons, Hunter Lane, Cole Lane, Christopher McConnell, Alex McConnell, Chase McConnell and Blake Milton. Sean Toze will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Celebration of Life services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Gate City United Methodist Church with Pastor Michael Vaughn and Pastor Chris Brown officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gate City United Methodist Church, 255 Walnut St., Gate City, VA 24251 or Wheeler United Methodist Church, 2376 SR-75, Blountville, TN 37617.