MT. CARMEL - James Winford “Jim” Osborne, 84 of Mt Carmel, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Grundy, VA, he had lived in Vansant, VA before moving to Mt Carmel in 2003. Jim was a retired coal miner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walker and Maggie Arms Osborne; sisters; Georgia, Juanita and Goldie; brothers, Don and F.D.
Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Della Tiller Osborne, daughters, Beth Justus (Ralph) and Heather Ross (Todd); son, Jimmy Osborne (Ladonna); grandchildren, Hannah Justus, Sarah Justus, Rachel Justus, Sydney Ross, Lauren Ross, John Ross, Jordan Osborne and Mackenzie Osborne; sister, Betty Smith.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Eddie Wilson officiating.
