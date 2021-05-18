GATE CITY, VA - James Leland Williamson, 58, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
There will a “drop-in” visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Brother Mark Harbison officiating. Music will be provided by Bonita Williamson.
Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Randall Releford, Michael Tarter, Roger Beaman, John Alton, John Pierson, Seth Frazier, and Ali Kasongo will serve as pallbearers. Pete Shoemaker, Mike Hale, and David Wolfe will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Those attending are respectively asked to wear a face covering and practice the social distancing protocol.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Elite Hospice for their love and care.
