JONESVILLE, VA - James Edward Williams, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He has completed the first chapter of his life on earth and has now entered into the next chapter.
He was a faithful member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church. He was kind, generous and thoughtful. James enjoyed life on the farm where he raised tobacco, corn and cattle. He was very devoted to his family. He loved to spend time with his family and friends. He touched many lives by making days a little brighter and hearts a little happier.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Emery and Ruby LeMarr Williams; brother, Charles Williams; brother-in-law, Dempsey Hayden and nephew, Kevin Hayden.
He is survived by his sister, Bettie Hayden; cousins; his church family at Beech Grove Baptist Church and many friends and neighbors.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Dennis Jones and Josh Leonard officiating. A graveside service will follow in the Vanhuss Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Williams family.