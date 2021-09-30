ORMOND BEACH, FL - James William Page, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed peacefully on September 18, 2021 at 1:07am, in his home, surrounded by his family as were his wishes.
A service of remembrance will be celebrated on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral in Kingsport, Tennessee. Visitation will be at 11am, with the funeral at 1pm, conducted by Pastor Wayne Baker. Interment will be at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport, Tennessee.
