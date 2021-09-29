ORMOND BEACH, FL - James William Page, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed peacefully on September 18, 2021 at 1:07am, in his home, surrounded by his family as were his wishes. He was born on December 23, 1945, in Kingsport, Tennessee, to Hazel Marie Nichols Page and James Conner Page.
James was an educator for 43 years teaching in Kentucky and Tennessee, eventually retiring from the state of Florida. He believed in and dedicated himself to the profession whether teaching mathematics or in the rewards he gained while teaching children with special needs.
James loved the outdoors. He loved to fish, grill out, and picnic at the parks. He spent many hours each spring working in his yard where he was always mowing and planting new flowers, shrubs, and even trees. Cooking was his passion. He loved to cook for his family and friends. He was always on the lookout for a new recipe. No one could cook as good as “Pops”.
James was of the Baptist faith. His strong belief in God was made evident by the way he lived his life. He felt the need to witness and to be a testimony to those around him and those he encountered, especially during the long-extended visits while in the hospital.
He was preceded in death by his infant sister Carolyn Ann Page, mother Hazel Marie Nichols Page Crowe, and his father James Conner Page. It would be sad indeed to not mention his dog “Rusty”, who was his faithful and loyal companion.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Patricia Ann Page of Ormond Beach, his son James (Gus) Nichols, daughter-in-law Bruna Nichols, and grandson Otto James Nichols, sister Christina Herron of Bristol, Virginia, brother Jonathan Page of Church Hill, Tennessee, along with many nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be celebrated on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral in Kingsport, Tennessee. Visitation will be at 11am, with the funeral at 1pm, conducted by Pastor Wayne Baker. Interment will be at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.