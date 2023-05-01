CHURCH HILL – James William “Jimmy” Gray, 83, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Jimmy was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and attended Liberty Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from the City of Kingsport from the Wastewater Department.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you