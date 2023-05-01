CHURCH HILL – James William “Jimmy” Gray, 83, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Jimmy was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and attended Liberty Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from the City of Kingsport from the Wastewater Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kelly and Blanch Gray; brother, Wayne Gray; sisters, Faye Collins (Samuel) and Mary Lois Gray; brother-in-law, Scott Webb; and stepdaughter, Robin Thompson; infant grandsons, Dalton Stewart and Connor Salyer.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Gray; stepchildren, Michael Ward (Pat), Donna Minor (Gary), Scottie Ward (Becky), and Kristy Salyer (Michael); sisters, Donna Webb, Valdene Connell (Gary); brother, David Gray (JoAnn); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery with Rev. Larry Anderson and Rev. Rick Vannoy officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Ward, Jacob Ward, Ethan Ward, Dylan Stewart, Chris Gray, and Trevor Lane. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Ward, Ronnie Smith, Richard Smith, and Gary Minor.