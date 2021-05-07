MOUNT CARMEL - Mr. James Wesley Smith, Sr. (Pap) 96, of Mount Carmel, TN passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, May 5th 2021.
James was originally from Mississippi but lived most of his life in Tennessee and Ohio. James was the son of late Clarence and Nora Lee Smith. James and was one of the initial 312 survivors of the USS Indianapolis and passed away as the 7th remaining survivor.
James enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 but had lied and told them he was 18. James called the USS Indianapolis his home for 19 months before the torpedo hit the ship. James spent 5 days and 4 nights in the ocean. James’ true passion in life was to share his extraordinary story of survival with others. Despite all of the trauma he experienced, James always had a smile on his face. James was an inspiration and hero to all who met him.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded by his son John F. Smith and two brothers.
James was survived by children Andrea (Missy) VanDyke, and spouse Justin Dunn; son, James (Jimmy) Smith Jr. and wife Marcia; son, David Smith and spouse Brenda; daughter, Donna Dagnall, and daughter, Barbra West and husband Bill; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren, and many great- great grandchildren.
