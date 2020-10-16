MOUNT CARMEL – James Ward, 62, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
James was a lifelong resident of Hawkins & Sullivan County. He worked at the City of Kingsport in maintenance for several years. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie & Loycie Ward; brother, Delmar Ward; mother of Jamie and Christian, Nancy Ward.
James is survived by his children, Jamie Bright (Steven), Jessica Rogers (Nicholas), Nathan Ward, and Christian Tate (Chase); grandchildren, Diana, Brooklyn, and Charlee; mother of Jessica and Nathan, Tammy Ward; several friends and loved ones.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 -1:00 PM on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at Christian’s residence. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The burial will follow in Wallen-Tankersleys Family Cemetery.
Pallbearers family and friends.
