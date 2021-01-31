James Walter Marshall, our precious daddy, passed away on January 30, 2021, surrounded by the family he adored and that adored him.
In early September of 1932, a baby boy was born. James would grow into a man of inspiring dignity, humbleness, godliness and unconditional love. With his wit and humor, he would create the warmest spaces, with a smile that made everything ok. He would come to be known for his colorful and eclectic bowties on Dapper Daddy Day and would draw a fan club of thousands. James was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, deacon, honorary cowboy and friend. He was an Army Veteran and deacon for many years at Pleasant View Baptist Church. James loved to sing and whistle and he never met a stranger. To know him was to love him, and to love him was to know what heaven must feel like. Because he knew what it was to appreciate the sky, to take in every moment, and to fight for what matters most. We are the lucky ones who got to call you ours and your love will carry us until our journey is over.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Allie Wolfe Marshall, son, James Marshall, Jr.; parents, G.K. Marshall and Grace Smith Hayes; sisters, Georgia Bear, Margaret “Susie” Oaks, Rosemary Pendleton; brothers, Paul Marshall and Floyd (J.W.) Marshall.
Left to cherish James’ memory are his daughters, Sondra Baker (Mike) and Serina Marshall; son, Richard Marshall (Connie); grandchildren, Kathryn Bennett (Russell), Andy Baker (Kristin) and Grayson Marshall; sister, Annablanche Sensabaugh (Alan); half-brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Tuesday February 2, 2021 in the garden of Resurrection, Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
A special thank you to dad’s caregivers Miss Rose, Smoky Mountain Home Health and Holston Valley Medical Center. Your special care of our dad was and continues to be greatly appreciated.
The care of James Walter Marshall and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.