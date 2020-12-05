CHUCKEY - James "Wallace" Adkins, age 79 of Chuckey, Tennessee passed away on November 27th, 2020 after succumbing to injuries from an accident. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ellie and Fannie Adkins; wife, Mary Adkins; daughter, Rosemary Adkins; 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Survivors include his children, James and Karen Adkins, Joe and Cathy Adkins, and Pete Adkins, Elizabeth Hyatt; special granddaughter Kaitlyn; 7 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchldren; 1 great, great-grandchild; sisters, Margaret Bishop and Wanda Malone, and brother, Henry Adkins.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 12 noon until 2pm. A funeral service will be conducted at 2PM at Trinity Memorial Centers with a graveside following in Providence Cemetery, Limestone, Tennessee.