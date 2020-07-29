James W. Woods Jul 29, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL - James W. Woods, 46, went to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James W. Woods Hill Home Funeral Home Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Police respond to three-vehicle accident in Kingsport TSSAA chooses hybrid plan for football Former Norton football coach sues advocacy group, student, principal for defamation Church Hill nursing home reports 19 residents, 13 employees test positive for COVID-19 A physician’s thoughts on reopening school Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.