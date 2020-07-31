CHURCH HILL - James W. Woods, 46, went to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
James grew up in Hawkins County and graduated from Volunteer High School. James was an avid NASCAR fan and loved the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his father, James “Jim” W. Woods.
James is survived by his daughter, Courtney Sproles (Issac); grandchildren, Caroline and Cameron; mother, Dessa Woods; sister, Rebecca Darnell; niece, Emile Darnell; nephews, Zachary, and Carson Darnell.
A private service will be held for the family.
