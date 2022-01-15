CHURCH HILL – James W. Martin went to be with the Lord at his home on Friday, January 14, 2022.
James was born in Richmond, Virginia on February 24, 1961. He then moved to Tennessee where he met his wife of 19 years. James loved his grandkids and to be surrounded by family. He enjoyed doing tree work, and he was an avid NASCAR fan who loved Dale Earnhart.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John, and Anna Lee (Ball) Martin; brother, George Martin; and sister, Sandra Nesmith.
James is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Mary Ann Martin; Son, Jason Martin; daughter, Avari Bellamy (Ethan Bellamy); grandchildren, Michael Bellamy, Summer Bellamy, Mersadies Cratch, and McKenzie Cratch; brother, Curtis Martin; sister, Rose Hardy; as well as several nieces and nephews.
