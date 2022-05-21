KINGSPORT - James W. Long, 86, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. He was born to the late John K. and Lucy Ann (Bailey) Long. James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
James was an active member in his community and loved to give back by volunteering for the Sullivan County Rescue Squad. He will be remembered for his loving and caring spirit by always being the first to help his family, neighbor, or stranger. James attended Sunnyside Church and worked at Eastman Kodak, where he retired after thirty two years of dedicated service; he would later return to work and retire after fifteen years of hard work at Moody Sprinkler.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Fred Sr. Long, Wayland Long, D.B. Long, Albert Monroe Long; sister, Maryetta Haney; and granddaughter, Marina Hawthorne.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty three years, Aleta Jeanette (McMurray) Long; son, Michael Long; daughters, Tamela Carter, Cindy S. Hawthorne (John II); grandchildren, Alice Marie Clark (Andrew), Kiersten Elise Hawthorne, Chris Carter, Shane Long, Kevin Long (Brittany), John III “Boomer” Hawthorne; great-grandchildren, Lenora Hawthorne and Evangeline Hawthorne; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Long family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday, May 23, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm - 7 pm with a Funeral Service following, with Rev. Johnny Gibson officiating. On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 a Committal and Interment Service will be held in the Garden of Love at East Lawn Memorial Park at 2 pm. James’ friends from Moody Sprinkler will serve as pallbearers.
The Long family would like to extend a special thanks to the Amedisys Hospice and the care team over James for their loving service.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Long family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081