It is in dying that we are born into eternal life-St. Francis of Assisi.
KINGSPORT - It is with sadness that we announce the transition of James W. “Jimmy” Deal, Jr, 82 of Kingsport, who entered eternal rest on Monday, August 7, 2023. Jimmy was a graduate of Douglas High School. He served his country in the US Air Force and after returning he married his high school sweetheart, and they were happily married for 59 years. He was an electrician at Domtar for 55 years before his retirement in 2020. Jimmy was a devoted father and grandfather and loved to visit his children and grandchildren in Nashville. He was a DB football fan and loved the Tennessee Titans. You could find him every Saturday morning picking up breakfast at Bojangles. Jimmy attended many music events in the Tri-Cities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. Deal, Sr. and Lillian Long “Roberta” Deal; sister, L. Yvonne Deal; son, James “Trippy” Deal; grandsons, Terrence and Liam Deal.
Survivors include his loving wife, Athenia “Tina” Deal of the home; children, Ingrid Rogers, Nikki (Steven) Lawson, Kip (Davita) Deal, Torre (Malasy) Deal and Dustin Deal; sister, Charlyne Edwards; 17 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; aunt, Helen Bunting; sister-in-law, Luvinia Yarborough; uncle, Willard C. Long, Sr.; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 pm on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Central Baptist Church located at 301 Carver Street, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Perry Stuckey officiating. A military graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park with honors conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Pallbearers will be William Carpenter, James Henry, Scotty Edwards, Zach Casey, Jason Robertson, Jason Maxwell, and Lester Bailey.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU nurses at Holston Valley Hospital, Zach Casey, Kelsea and Carla Casey, and Dot Wilmer for their loving care.