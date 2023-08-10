It is in dying that we are born into eternal life-St. Francis of Assisi.

KINGSPORT - It is with sadness that we announce the transition of James W. “Jimmy” Deal, Jr, 82 of Kingsport, who entered eternal rest on Monday, August 7, 2023. Jimmy was a graduate of Douglas High School. He served his country in the US Air Force and after returning he married his high school sweetheart, and they were happily married for 59 years. He was an electrician at Domtar for 55 years before his retirement in 2020. Jimmy was a devoted father and grandfather and loved to visit his children and grandchildren in Nashville. He was a DB football fan and loved the Tennessee Titans. You could find him every Saturday morning picking up breakfast at Bojangles. Jimmy attended many music events in the Tri-Cities.

