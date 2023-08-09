James W. “Jimmy” Deal, Jr. Aug 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - James W. “Jimmy” Deal, Jr., 82 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 7, 2023. To view arrangements and survivors, please visit www.cartertrent.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Judaism Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Publishing clearinghouse: Appalachian Young Writers get their printed books Science Hill cafeteria gets new mural Kingsport looks toward future as "Smart City" Nickelsville resident carves out his own sculpting career Holston Business Development Center celebrates its 20th anniversary Kingsport Family YMCA gearing up for 2nd Annual Glow Crazy 5K Run Local Events