BLOUNTVILLE - James W. Guntrum, 77, of Blountville, TN, went to be with his Lord on Monday, March 29, 2021. He was born in New Castle, PA, a son of the late Hugh W. and Ermina Mason Guntrum. James joined the U.S Marine Corps right after high school. He was a mason for 50 years of the Tate Spring No. 438 F&AM in Bean Station. He was an electrician by trade and foreman. James loved fishing, Nascar, Tennessee football and Lady Vols basketball. He loved the Lord, his family and everyone loved him.
James is survived by his wife of 53 years, Tina Mauk Guntrum; one son, Brian and wife Dana Guntrum; one daughter, Tracy Leigh and husband Andrew Haraz; two grandsons, Mitchell and wife Bekah Guntrum, Sean and wife Olivia Guntrum; and two sisters, Hughetta McSwain, Ermina Graham and husband Stan.
A Masonic Service will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with funeral service to follow with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard. Family members will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the VA and Avalon Hospice for their care.
