CHURCH HILL - James W. “Bill” Johnson, born in Kingsport on January 10, 1958, and passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63 on August 10, 2021.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home, Church Hill, TN. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Leland Salyer and Pastor Rob Hoover. The burial will follow to McPheeters Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers are George Johnson, Rob Hoover, Aubrey Johnson, Terry Roberts, Cody Roberts, Chad Thomas, Chris Roberts, and Josh Rector. Honorary pallbearers are Logan Johnson, Craig Snapp, Steven Gulledge, and all his good buddies!
Please send donations to St. Jude’s Hospital as Bill was always the point-person for taking donations while working at the Press, or consider donating a shoebox/donation to the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child at New Beginnings Fellowship Church, Kingsport, TN.
