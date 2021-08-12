CHURCH HILL - James W. “Bill” Johnson, born in Kingsport on January 10, 1958, and passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63 on August 10, 2021.
Bill was employed for 27 years at Kingsport Press-Hawkins Co. and retired from Old Dominion Freight Line after 11 years. He was blessed to have spent the last few years in retirement and was able to care for his mother prior to her death along with caring for many others. There is a quote that says, “most guys are either big talkers or big workers;” Bill excelled at both! He always liked to brag that he had been to all 50 states, including Hawaii and Alaska. But most importantly, he always stressed the importance in loving Jesus, tithing back to God, loving his family, and serving others.
He was preceded in death by parents: James C. “Jim” Johnson and Patsy (Sampson) Johnson; in-laws, George Kenneth Snapp, Shelby (Robinette-Snapp) Powell; maternal Grandparents: W. R. and Evelyn (Pyle) Sampson; paternal grandparents; James F. and Lydia Belle (Clark) Johnson.
Bill is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandy Snapp Johnson; daughter, Autumn Johnson Hoover (Rob); son: George Johnson (Jessica); granddaughters, Riley Johnson and Reese Hoover; grandson, Logan Johnson; siblings: Marcia Gulledge (Steven), Linda Roberts (Terry), and Michael Johnson; step-father-in-law, Donald Powell; brother-in-law, Craig Snapp (Annie); also, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family wishes to thank Church Hill EMS, HVMC-ER staff, Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home, and all of our family, friends, and church families.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home, Church Hill, TN. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Leland Salyer and Pastor Rob Hoover. The burial will follow to McPheeters Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers are George Johnson, Rob Hoover, Aubrey Johnson, Terry Roberts, Cody Roberts, Chad Thomas, Chris Roberts, and Josh Rector. Honorary pallbearers are Logan Johnson, Craig Snapp, Steven Gulledge, and all his good buddies!
Please send donations to St. Jude’s Hospital as Bill was always the point-person for taking donations while working at the Press, or consider donating a shoebox/donation to the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child at New Beginnings Fellowship Church, Kingsport, TN.
To leave an online message for the Johnson family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Johnson family.