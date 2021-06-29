James “Tom” Horner died peacefully on June 22, 2021 at the Mountain Home VA in Johnson City. He grew up in Durham, NC and was a Navy vet. He loved Duke basketball, watching golf, Nascar, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his three daughters, Sharon Horner Killian residing in Johnson City, Lisa Horner Emmons in Portland, OR and Kimberly Horner Perusich also in Portland, OR. Grandchildren are Taylor, Rachel, Rebekah, Morgan and Lucas. He resided at the Blake in Kingsport the last two years. He loved raising money for the Wreaths Across America.org foundation that the VA displays nationally.