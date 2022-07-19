CHURCH HILL – James “Tip” Tipton, 81, was able to finally go home on July 18, 2022 surrounded by his family. Even as dementia stole pieces of our dad away from us, his love for his Lord never changed.

Dad always enjoyed a good game of golf and took great pride in beating his son. He and mom attended Gospel Mission Church where they made many good friends. He served two years in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. Tip retired from Tennessee Eastman after 30 years.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video