CHURCH HILL – James “Tip” Tipton, 81, was able to finally go home on July 18, 2022 surrounded by his family. Even as dementia stole pieces of our dad away from us, his love for his Lord never changed.
Dad always enjoyed a good game of golf and took great pride in beating his son. He and mom attended Gospel Mission Church where they made many good friends. He served two years in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. Tip retired from Tennessee Eastman after 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John “Everette” Tipton, Sr. and Margaret Ellen Bledsoe Tipton, brothers, Charles Kay Tipton and John E. Tipton, Jr.
Tip is survived by his loving wife of what would have been 59 years in August, Ina Jean Tipton; daughter, Vanessa Rouse (Keith); son, James “Jimmy” Tipton (Rachel); grandchildren, Tabitha Ebbert (Troy) Jeremy Musick (Hannah), Afton Hobbs (Zane); Erin Rogers (Matthew), Jeremy Rouse (Stephanie), Jessica Smith (Jake); great grandchildren, Wyatt, Molly, and Josie James Ebbert; Opal Madison Hobbs is due to make her arrival any day; two sisters, Clettia Moore and Jewel VanZant (Bud); brother and best buddy, Curt Tipton (Lois); along with several nieces and nephews; honorary and special son, Bill Parker (Wanda).
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jimmy Tipton and Preacher Dan Dolen officiating. Music will be provided by Rachel Tipton, Afton Hobbs, Erin Rogers, and Matthew Rogers. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to thank Ballad Health Hospice and Hospice House for all the love you showed Dad and us during this time.