KINGSPORT - James Thompson Mays, age 86 of Kingsport, entered into eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, August 26, 2023. James was born on October 28, 1936, in Kingsport, TN to Edgar and Viva Mays. On March 24, 1962, James married his most cherished friend and love of his life, Brenda Lawson, and after 61 years of a beautiful marriage and raising a family together, she survives.
James graduated from Sullivan High School and ETSU. He retired from Central Heights Elementary School, where he served as the principal for many years. After retirement James enjoyed working on his farm, and he loved gardening and hiking. James was a member of the Bloomingdale Ruritan Club, and he volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Spending time with his family and friends was of the upmost importance to James. James was a devout member of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church.
James was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Brenda Mays; children, Karen Dean and her husband Tony, and Tony Mays and his wife Brittany; grandchildren, Shawna Hill, Conley Mays, and Camden Mays; siblings, Margaret Dishner, and Harold Mays; and many loving friends and church family.
The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to the staff of HVMC and the Cardiac Stepdown Unit.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bloomingdale Ruritan Club.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Will Scriver officiating and special speakers, Mike Bays, Mike Myers, and Tony Mays. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 11:00 am at Beech Grove Church Cemetery in Blackwater, VA. Tony Dean, Tom Clayman, Will Taylor, Jr. Leonard, Mike Myers, Cody Vicars, Chris Jordan, and Ronald Hill will serve as pallbearers. Conley Mays, Camden Mays, and Shawna Hill will be serving as honorary pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Mays family.
LATEST VIDEOS
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.