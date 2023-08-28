KINGSPORT - James Thompson Mays, age 86 of Kingsport, entered into eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, August 26, 2023. James was born on October 28, 1936, in Kingsport, TN to Edgar and Viva Mays. On March 24, 1962, James married his most cherished friend and love of his life, Brenda Lawson, and after 61 years of a beautiful marriage and raising a family together, she survives.

James graduated from Sullivan High School and ETSU. He retired from Central Heights Elementary School, where he served as the principal for many years. After retirement James enjoyed working on his farm, and he loved gardening and hiking. James was a member of the Bloomingdale Ruritan Club, and he volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Spending time with his family and friends was of the upmost importance to James. James was a devout member of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church.


LATEST VIDEOS

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you