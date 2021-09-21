BLOUNTVILLE - James Thomas Dowell, age 66 of Blountville, left this earthly world on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
A Graveside Service and Committal for Jim will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. in the Gunnings Cemetery, Blountville. A celebration of Life Dinner will be held following the committal at the Salem Methodist Church in Blountville at 2:00 P.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family