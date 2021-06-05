KINGSPORT - James Temple Crockett, Jr., 62 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord Friday, June 4, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a native of Kingsport and the son of James T. Crockett, Sr. and Sylvia T. Crockett. Jim was a loving father of 5 and grandfather of 5. He was a member of New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church and was owner of Crockett’s Tax Service. He enjoyed his antique car collection and treated everyone he met as family.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Karen L. Crockett and his father James T. Crockett.
He is survived by his children; Aaron Crockett and Hannah Spraul (Elijah), Sarah Robinette, Rebecca Labreau (Greg Bartley), Seth Labreau; mother, Sylvia T. Crockett (Ron Coleman); brother, Eric T. Crockett (Andrea); grandchildren, Leigha and Landon Robinette, Katie Labreau, Lexi and Makayla Bartley; special goddaughter, Lisa Newman; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am Monday, June 7, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 1116 Nelms Lane, Kingsport, TN 37665 or to the Shriner’s at PO Box 5548, Kingsport, TN 37663.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Crockett family.