CHURCH HILL - James T. Morris, 80, of Church Hill, formerly of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born in Cranes Nest, VA and had lived in the Kingsport area most of his life. Mr. Morris was a member of Lighthouse Church. He retired from Johnson-Hillard, Inc. after 46 years of service.
Mr. Morris enjoyed photography, loved to tinker and was a jack of all trades. He had a tough exterior but with a heart of gold.
Mr. Morris was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Morris; mother, Katie Drinnon; sisters, Mary Jo Spivey and husband, Curtis and Wilma Jean Wallace and brother, Johnny Birchfield.
Surviving are his daughter, Rhonda Jean Morris; sons, James Lynn Morris and Kendal Scot Morris and wife, Karissa; granddaughters, Jennifer, Jessica, Melanie, Sarah Beth, Bailey and Lilly; grandsons, Steven, Sam, Cruz, Kobe and Peyton; many great grandchildren sister, Carol Collins and husband, Michael; brothers, Bobby Birchfield, Robert Drinnon and wife, Deb; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Lighthouse Church, 145 Shipp Springs Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Allen McMillan, Bishop David Peters and Bro. James Kilgore officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 Friday, September 18, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper with Pastor Allen McMillan officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 pm.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Madison House, especially Mary and Kevin.
The care of James T. Morris and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.