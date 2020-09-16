CHURCH HILL - James T. Morris, 80, of Church Hill, formerly of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital after a brief illness.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Lighthouse Church, 145 Shipp Springs Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Allen McMillan, Bishop David Peters and Bro. James Kilgore officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 Friday, September 18, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper with Pastor Allen McMillan officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 pm.
The care of James T. Morris and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.