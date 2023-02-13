KINGSPORT – James Steven Thomas, 48, left this walk of life on February 10, 2023 with complications from a broken back.
He was born to Kate Browder and Donnie Hutchins of Kingsport, TN.
He was preceded in death by his step father, Bill Haren; brother, Gabriel Bellamy, maternal grandparents, Clyde and Lois McDavid; paternal grandparents, George and Grace Hutchins; favorite uncles, Paul Hutchins, Wayne McDavid, Charles Martin, and Gary Necessary; favorite aunts, Mary Hutchins and Ruth Thompson; favorite cousins, Donna Jones, Donald Collins, and Shawn Anders.
He is survived by his mother, Kate Browder; father, Donnie Hutchins; daughters, Victoria Minutolo (John) and Adriana Thomas (Joey); brothers, Donnie and Jeremy Hutchins; sister, Kristy Hutchins; granddaughter, Aaylinh; grandsons, Aydin and Lil John; several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and very special friends who he loved dearly.
A funeral service will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jerry Scalf officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at New McDavid Cemetery in Rye Cove, VA. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Hutchins, Jeremy Hutchins, Allen McDavid, Logan Youngblood, Richard Taylor, and Roger Hammonds. Honorary pallbearers will be Earl Taylor, Michael Hutchins, and Curtis McDavid.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with the funeral expenses.
To leave an online message for the Thomas family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Thomas family.
