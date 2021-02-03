KINGSPORT - James Steve Strickler of Kingsport passed away Tuesday February 2, 2021. James was born in Sullivan County and served his country in the U. S Air Force during the Vietnam Era, he also retired from Eastman Chemical after 25 years of service, as a Maintenance Mechanic. Steve was a 40-year member of Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, he taught the Sunday School Class, Pairs and Spares, he was also over the House and Grounds at the church, he was a jack of all trades and an avid golfer and fisherman.
James was preceded in death by parents, Raymond Grover Strickler and Margaret Gertrude Chase Strickler, sister, Ora Mae Whitman, brother, Raymond Strickler, Jr. and a step-son Kenneth Short.
James is survived by his wife of 39 years, Shirley Strickler; , And his children one Son, Stephen Strickler; one Daughter, Kelly Bringman; brother, Raymond Strickler, Jr. ; three sisters, Barbara Ellen Robinette, Linda Marie Johnson and Carolyn Ann Hobbs, five grandchildren, Kristina Christian, Katelynn Christian, Hunter Christian, Saige Strickler, and Baise Strickler.
Visitation will be Friday, 12-2 Pm at Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, funeral services will follow with Pastor David Smith, Pastor David Foster, Pastor Travis McKee Officiating. Graveside service to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Friends may leave condolences at WWW.Eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James Strickler.