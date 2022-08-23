KINGSPORT - James “Sonny” Bass, 83, of Kingsport, moved on to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Sonny was born on August 4, 1939, in Kingsport, to the late John and Bertha Cooper Bass.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video