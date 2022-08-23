James “Sonny” Bass Aug 23, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - James “Sonny” Bass, 83, of Kingsport, moved on to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 20, 2022.Sonny was born on August 4, 1939, in Kingsport, to the late John and Bertha Cooper Bass.He enjoyed playing golf and was employed by Medi Serve of the Tri-Cities for many years.Sonny attended the Church on Broadview.In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Ann Fletcher and brother, Johnny Wade Bass. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Left to cherish Sonny’s memory are his brothers, Don R. Bass and wife, Lynn and Fred Bass and wife, Shirley; sisters, Phyllis Lawson and Patricia Roberts; and several nieces and nephews.Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Ron Manis officiating.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of James “Sonny” Bass and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sonny James Bass Work Graveside Kingsport Service Lynn Cremation Recommended for you