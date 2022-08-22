James “Sonny” Bass Aug 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - James “Sonny” Bass, 83, of Kingsport, moved on to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 20, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Cremation Funeral Hill James Bass Oak Home Recommended for you