ROGERSVILLE - James Russell Lee, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away on October 2, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.
James was born to Jess and Nellie Lee on March 1, 1938. He went to school at Maxwell Academy in Surgoinsville.He worked as a maintenance man for TRW of Rogersville for over 20 years. He enjoyed boating, camping, NASCAR, tractors, farming, and spending time with his great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Nellie Lee; daughter, Carolyn Cox; wives, Thedosia and Evelyn Lee; brother, Eddie Lee; and sisters, Helen Barton, Margarett Evans, and Betty McLain.
He is survived by daughter, Belinda (Bryan) Barnett; grandchildren, Keshia (Justin) Luster and Klinton Barnett; great-grandchildren, Kylee Barnett, Emmett and Wrenley Luster; sister, Wanda (Dennis) Willingham; brother, Richard "Bo" (Patsy) Lee; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of James wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Sherry Horne and Edna Walker for their help in caring for their loved one from time to time.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Randall Mallory officiating. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 1:00 pm in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.