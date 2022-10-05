ROGERSVILLE - James Russell Lee, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away on October 2, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.

James was born to Jess and Nellie Lee on March 1, 1938. He went to school at Maxwell Academy in Surgoinsville.He worked as a maintenance man for TRW of Rogersville for over 20 years. He enjoyed boating, camping, NASCAR, tractors, farming, and spending time with his great-grandchildren.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video