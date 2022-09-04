James Ross Walker III, 57, passed away on Saturday morning, September 3, 2022, at Cumberland Heights Treatment Center in Nashville, TN. Born and raised in Kingsport, Ross dedicated over thirty years of his life to counseling the youth at Vance and Robinson Middle Schools, Frontier Health, and Camelot Care Center, as well as advocating for Mental Health Awareness. Ross always held a propensity towards helping others in any way he could. His greatest strength was his ability to make people laugh. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and Youth Advisor.
Ross is leaving a community in which he was beloved by many, to rejoin his twin sons, Ethan and James, and bother them with questions about how to work the TV remote so he can stay caught up with Days of Our Lives. In addition, he was also preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Martha Walker.
He leaves behind his wife Jennifer; his children: David (Katie), Clayton, Elli, and Ethan; his grandchildren, Jonah, Austin, James, and Anah; sister, Elizabeth Walker-Byerley (Mitchell); nephew, Mitchell Byerley, Jr.; and niece, Katie Beth Boggan (Josh).
A Celebration of Life service will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. William M. Shelton and Russ Pearson officiating. The family will receive friends, at the church, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660, Pet Works, 3101 E Stone Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660, or Isaiah House, 1705 State Line Rd, Elizabethton, TN 37643.